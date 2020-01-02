UrduPoint.com
Hailey Baldwin Reflects On Her 2019 As She Welcomes The New Decade With Justin Bieber

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:23 PM

Hailey Baldwin reflects on her 2019 as she welcomes the new decade with Justin Bieber

Beauty queen Hailey Baldwin is kick starting 2020, alongside her husband Justin Bieber.But the 23-year-old model before kicking off 2020, is looking back at all that she achieved the previous year from her personal milestones to professional feats

Bieber in September last year.She then trailed ahead in a chronological order giving a glimpse of everything that happened throughout the 365 days from her speech that she delivered with surfer Kelia Moniz to her initial nights in her new house that she bought with the Sorry singer.

She also reminisced her Met Gala gown that was nothing short of an absolute vision as she dropped a picture of her dress fitting.The couple's pets could unquestionably not be overlooked as they too, made it to the highlights with Hailey telling her followers how 2019 also got their cat Sushi "a brother." Some of the concluding pictures mostly comprised her wedding from the lovebirds scouting for wedding locations to the model's friends throwing her fancy bachelorette parties.

