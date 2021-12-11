UrduPoint.com

Haldi Pictures Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Storm Into Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 02:06 PM

Haldi pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky storm into social media

The star couple took their social media handles and shared pictures of Haldi ceremony with their fans and followers.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) The pictures of Haldi of the newly-wed Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Saturday stormed into the social media.

The couple tied the knot on Thursday afternoon at Fort Six Senses in Rajasthan.

The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared a few pictures of their Haldi ceremony.

The Uri actor shared the three pictures and in one picture he is seen with Katrina applying Haldi on his face and the duo looked all smiles.

The other two pictures showed Vicky donning a white Kurta along with his father and the last one with the friends giving the groom-to-be a shower with the bucket.

Katrina also shared trio pictures on her instagram account.

She is seen donning a white and golden outfit applying Haldi on Vicky’s face and the others with her mother and sister.

Both of them shared the sweet picture with the same caption of Shukr, Sabr and Khushi.

