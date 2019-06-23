UrduPoint.com
Hamza Ali Abbasi Is Celebrating 35th Birthday Today

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 59 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:58 AM

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday today

Fans have been pouring in love and wishes for the actor.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Pakistani heart-throb Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

Meanwhile, Hamza also responded to the wishes and expressed his gratitude to Allah for all the love he has been receiving.

He was happy to see #HappyBirthdayHamzaAbbasi trending on Twitter.

“#HappyBirthdayHamzaAbbasi Oh wow...saw this trending and i m so grateful to Allah for blessing me with the love and affection of so many people. Thank you so much❤️” he wrote.

Actor cum program anchor Hamza Ali Abbasi, is a strong supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and is often in headlines for his strong views.

On work front, Hamza Ali Abbasi will be seen in upcoming drama Alif and movie The Legend of Maula Jatt.

