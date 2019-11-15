Hamza Ali Abbasi quits showbiz industry

(@fidahassanain)

The actor says he will spend rest of his life in accordance with Islam

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) Famous actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has announced to quit showbiz industry, saying that his decision is based on 10-year long research.

In a video that went viral on social media, the actor said that he would spend his rest of life in accordance with islam.

On Oct 12, Hamza Ali Abbasi made a tweet on his account saying that he would make an important announcement at the end of this month.

The actor got fame after his performance in plays like Pyare Afazl and many others.

A few days ago, Rabi Pirzada quit showbi industry after her personal videos went viral on social media. And later in a recent video, she said that it was her body and it was her will and nobody had the right to criticize her for her videos. The actress announced to perform Umra on advice of her family and friends.