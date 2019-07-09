Hamza Ali Abbasi schools social media moral police for criticising Iqra, Yasir

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says, “In an era when people prefer haraam over halal, how can you find faults in a man asking a woman for nikkah?”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Actor cum tv anchor Hamza Ali Abbai has schooled social media moral police for criticising fellow actors Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz.

Taking to Twitter, Hamza Ali Abbasi criticised the trolls saying, “In an era when people prefer haraam over halal, how can you find faults in a man asking a woman for nikkah?”

“Bcz he hugged her or kissed her on the cheek? STOP IT! Instead celebrate the good... Heartiest congrats to Yasir & Iqra. May Allah bless u both in ur new journey,” he said while congratulating the couple.

In another tweet, Hamza said, “The closer I am getting to islam, the more I am finding out that Allah does not like you to pick out Names and individuals and bash them on their personal faults. Look away from their personal faults and celebrate the good that they do. That’s what Allah loves. Aagay aapki marzi.”

Sharing some Hadith, Hamza said it is sad how we Muslims so eagerly pick out individuals/bash them on their personal faults.

“Buraai ko buraai kaho, logon ko zaleel na karo. I criticise item numbers without ever picking out actresses and bashing them individually for doing item numbers.

Allah ka khof karo musalmaano!” he said.

Actor Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz during the event of Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Both of the stars were frequently seen posting stories and posts on social media and the couple posted a love confession on their Instagram account last Valentine’s Day.

However, they made it official with their engagement at the LSA.

In a dramatic scene, Yasir Hussain while hosting the show suddenly took a pause from his performance and expressed his feelings for Iqra.

He bowed down on his knees and proposed Iqra in front of the whole entertainment fraternity.

The actor also presented her an engagement ring which Iqra happily accepted.

This was followed by Yasir Hussain intimately kissing Iqra.

The video of Yasir proposing Iqra is breaking the internet.

The fans are seen giving mixed reactions towards the whole marriage proposal.

Some people are criticising the couple, saying it was not ethically right to hug and kiss each other in public as it is against our cultural values.