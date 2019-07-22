Hamza Ali Abbasi wants Mohsin Abbas to be made a horrible example

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says there is absolutely no religious/cultural/emotional/psychological/any other excuse for beating your pregnant wife.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has said that Mohsin Abbas Haider should be made a horrible example for beating his pregnant wife.

Taking to Twitter, the actor gave his two cents on the domestic abuse allegations levelled against fellow actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider by his wife Fatima Sohail.

He said that he has never met Fatima Sohail but everything she and Gohar Rasheed said is true.

“#MohsinAbbasHaidar Have never met her but everything Fatima Sohail/Gohar Rasheed said is true. He told me about it as Fatima's friends including him were trying to help her as she went to the hospital after being beaten up by Mohsin while she was pregnant with Mohsin's child,” he wrote in his first tweet.

“There is absolutely no religious/cultural/emotional/psychological/any other excuse for beating your pregnant wife. We need to make a horrible example of Mr Mohsin for all those men who dare raise their hand on the female servants of Allah & try to justify it!” he said.

Hamza went on to say that he is disappointed to see Mohsin’s response.

Having been a witness to all this, Fatima Sahiba speaks the truth. Disappointed to see Mr Mohsin's response. At that time she was pregnant, traumatised, wanted to save her marriage, stayed silent. I am glad Allah finally gave Fatima strength to speak up, he wrote.

Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail had in a social media post shared how her husband used to abuse her.

"On 26th Nov 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started Beating me. I was pregnant at that time! He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face & threw me on the wall," she alleged.

Sharing pictures of bruises, she said, "I was brutally beaten by my husband. My caretaker! Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital.

Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock & not file a complaint. I was able to get my ultra sound where the sight of relief was that my baby was not harmed!"

"On 20th May 2019 I was blessed with a beautiful boy. I had a surgery due to complication. While I was in operation theater in Lahore, my husband was in Karachi sleeping with his GF, Nazish Jehangir, an emerging model/actor. He later posts depressing statuses to get public attention. My family stood with me but my better half chose not to," she said.

The wife went on to say Mohsin visited after 2 days of delivery just to take images and gain some publicity.

He did not bother to check on his son. It was only a drama for social appreciation, she added.

"On 17th July, I went to Mohsin's Home & asked him to take our son's responsibility where he started beating me again! He refused to do anything for his son," she claimed.

Mohsin Abbas has denied all these allegations.

Addressing a press conference while taking oath on Quran, he said that the pictures his wife showed were of 2018.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household where we don’t ruin our women’s honour, he said.

During our separation, one night a woman was screaming outside my house.

"I did not open the door as it would have created a drama but she mad the cab driver break the door. She said that she would not leave him alone until he puts a property in her name," he said.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence against her wife's allegations of me wanting to run away from baby's responsibility.

About the pictures of bruises, he said, “These are the bruises she got after she fell from stairs. He invited his wife to show her recent marks, adding that she is neither going to the police station nor did he submit her medical report,” he said.