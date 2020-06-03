UrduPoint.com
Hamzah Tariq Jamil Set To Play Leading Role In Serial 'Meri Mishaal'

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:55 PM

Hamzah Tariq Jamil set to play leading role in serial 'Meri Mishaal'

The budding young actor and renowned lead vocalist for the band 'Neon'- Hamzah Tariq Jamil is once again set to impress audiences with his upcoming project 'Meri Mishaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The budding young actor and renowned lead vocalist for the band 'Neon'- Hamzah Tariq Jamil is once again set to impress audiences with his upcoming project 'Meri Mishaal.

After garnering critical acclaim with his drama debut 'Meray Dost MerayYaar,' the actor playing the role of a hopeless 'Adeen,' Hamzah Tariq Jamil will be seen in an entirely new avatar with his infectious on-screen energy.

Directed by Rao Ayaz Shahzad, and produced by Farhan Gauher, 'Meri Mishaal' is a story of young love, trust, and heartbreak.

"Having just started out in the industry- I make sure to try and take up roles that test my potential as an actor," stated Hamzah, while talking about his new project. "Meri Mishaal was a fun project to work, and I am really excited for everyone to watch it."

