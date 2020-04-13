UrduPoint.com
‘Hands And Hearts Both Should Be Clean’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:17 PM

‘Hands and hearts both should be clean’

Mehwish Hayat asks fans to ensure that clean hearts are equally important with clean hands during this pandemic.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) Renowned actress and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat said that people, with clean hands, should also clean their hearts.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran actress shared her picture, with the message that peoples’ hands and hearts both should be neat and clean.

The doctors are strongly advising people to wash their hands for 20 seconds after every 30 minutes to stop spread of Coronavirus while the governments around the world also asking people to stay at home and ensure social distancing to save themselves from the deadly virus.

