Hania Aamir Catches Indian Behind Circulation Of Her Deep Fake Videos
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2024 | 05:05 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2024) Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir has tracked down the Indian Instagram account responsible for creating and circulating her inappropriate deepfake videos.
Recently, a few bold deepfake videos of Hania Aamir surfaced on social media.
The video were made using Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the girl in the video had a face resembling Hania Aamir, leading fans to believe that the videos were of the actress.
As soon as the news of these obscene videos went viral on social media, Hania Aamir clarified in her Instagram story that the videos were not hers but were fake.
Following this clarification, Hania Aamir found the social media account responsible for creating and sharing her deepfake videos. She shared a screenshot of an Instagram account named ‘Anvrit Sandhu’ on her official Instagram story, which had 22,400 followers and was created by an Indian user.
The said Indian account had over 100 posts, most of which were deepfake videos of Hania Aamir. Addressing her fans on her Instagram story, Hania said, “This account has blocked me, but can you all please report this fake account?”
Upon Hania Aamir’s request, a large number of her fans reported the Indian account. Following their swift action, the Indian user changed the account name to ‘Core Sandhu.’ The user then changed the name again to ‘Sandhu Core’ in an attempt to avoid losing the account after it had been reported multiple times.
Upon being identified by Hania Aamir, the Indian user confirmed the fake account and subsequently deleted all of Hania’s deepfake videos from the account.
According to details, the Instagram account was created in September 2022, and over the past two years, its name has been changed 18 times. The account operates from Chandigarh, India.
