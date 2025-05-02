Open Menu

Hania Aamir Denounces Fake Instagram Post, Calls Indian Propaganda Baseless

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 01:51 PM

A false social media post in Hania Aamir's name went viral, sparking confusion on both sides of the border few days ago

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) Hania Aamir has broken her silence on Indian propaganda, declaring a viral Instagram post attributed to her as fake and fabricated.

A few days ago, a false social media post in Hania Aamir's name went viral, sparking confusion on both sides of the border. However, the actress has now addressed the issue through her verified Instagram story.

She wrote, “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me that is spreading rapidly on social media. I want to clearly state that this statement is entirely false. I have no connection to it. I do not endorse such views, nor do they represent my beliefs,”.

She added, “This is an extremely sensitive and sorrowful time.

Politicizing it and resorting to blame games only fuels hatred. We must move towards compassion, justice, and healing,”.

Addressing her fans, the actress further said, “Your love means the world to me. I kindly request all of you to verify the truth before sharing any post.”

It may be mentioned here that on April 22, an attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-occupied Kashmir, resulted in the death of 26 Indian tourists.

Without any investigation, India blamed Pakistan for the incident.

Following this, as part of a series of harsh measures, India also began blocking the social media accounts of Pakistani artists.

