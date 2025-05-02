Hania Aamir Denounces Fake Instagram Post, Calls Indian Propaganda Baseless
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 01:51 PM
A false social media post in Hania Aamir's name went viral, sparking confusion on both sides of the border few days ago
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) Hania Aamir has broken her silence on Indian propaganda, declaring a viral Instagram post attributed to her as fake and fabricated.
A few days ago, a false social media post in Hania Aamir's name went viral, sparking confusion on both sides of the border. However, the actress has now addressed the issue through her verified Instagram story.
She wrote, “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me that is spreading rapidly on social media. I want to clearly state that this statement is entirely false. I have no connection to it. I do not endorse such views, nor do they represent my beliefs,”.
She added, “This is an extremely sensitive and sorrowful time.
Politicizing it and resorting to blame games only fuels hatred. We must move towards compassion, justice, and healing,”.
Addressing her fans, the actress further said, “Your love means the world to me. I kindly request all of you to verify the truth before sharing any post.”
It may be mentioned here that on April 22, an attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-occupied Kashmir, resulted in the death of 26 Indian tourists.
Without any investigation, India blamed Pakistan for the incident.
Following this, as part of a series of harsh measures, India also began blocking the social media accounts of Pakistani artists.
Recent Stories
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless5 minutes ago
-
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani artists in India18 hours ago
-
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner19 hours ago
-
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding2 days ago
-
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress2 days ago
-
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?3 days ago
-
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m4 days ago
-
Pakistani Actress Alizeh Shah announces exit from social media4 days ago
-
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released8 days ago
-
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt9 days ago
-
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hearts everywhere9 days ago
-
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebration of Heritage, Craft ..10 days ago