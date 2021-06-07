Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after being trolled online

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says, “just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing,”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 7th, 2021) Hania Aamir who faced online trolling has shared a heart-touching note to express her feelings with the fans and friends on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Hania Aamir uploaded a video clip where she was seen distressed and one of her friends was making efforts to bring a smile on her face.

The actress wrote in the caption, “just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing,”.

She also wrote, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong,”.

“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness”, Hania added.