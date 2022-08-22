Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress says that dating plans or details about their relationships should never be told to the people as it may draw tough reactions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2022) Lollywood actress Hania Aamir has said that people should not be told about your dating plan.

She has advised the actors as well as the viewers not to tell people who they are dating with and the relevant details about the relationships.

The actress has made these remarks during a recent interview to a social media outlet.

"You should never tell people who you are dating, what’s happening. That should be a no-go zone. Big crosses," said Hamia Aamir.

She says she is the person who never puts herself first, and let the backlash on social media and controversies get the best of her.

While giving advice to the people in the entertainment industry, the actress says new actors who enter the industry usually do not know how to deal with the fame and thus the people come to know through their trials or errors.

In her advice to the viewers, Hania says they should not put their relationships on media because if things do not work out, it is nearly impossible to clarify about what went wrong.

She states that the actors face backlash when their private matters come to limelight as the people from the industry start weighing in on their life.

She adds, "There should be big crosses,".