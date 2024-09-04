Open Menu

Hania Aamir Receives Interview Request From Prominent Indian Journalist

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:13 PM

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

Hania Aamir, whose work is increasingly being admired in India, has captivated audiences with her performances, particularly in her latest drama serial “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) Popular actress Hania Aamir is gaining widespread acclaim across the border for her exceptional performances in film and television.

Her growing popularity in India has led to a recent request from a renowned Indian journalist, known for interviewing Bollywood stars, who has expressed interest in interviewing the actress.

Hania Aamir, whose work is increasingly being admired in India, has captivated audiences with her performances, particularly in her latest drama serial “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.” The show has garnered significant viewership in India, contributing to the steady expansion of her fan base in the country.

Hania Aamir stars alongside Fahad Mustafa in “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,” a drama currently airing on a private television channel and trending at the top on YouTube.

The interest in Hania Aamir’s work was highlighted by a recent social media comment from Faridoon Shahryar, a well-known Indian journalist and internet personality.

His message, which has since gone viral, praised her acting in “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum” and included a request for an interview.

Shahryar, who frequently interviews Bollywood celebrities, addressed Hania Aamir directly, stating, “I want to interview you, please let me know how this can be made possible.”

While Hania Aamir has not yet responded to the request, her fans have been encouraging her to accept the interview offer.

Related Topics

India Internet Film And Movies Bollywood Social Media Hania Fahad Mustafa Border YouTube TV From Top

Recent Stories

easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

31 minutes ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

1 hour ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

13 hours ago
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

15 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

18 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

23 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

1 day ago

More Stories From Showbiz