Hania Aamir Receives Interview Request From Prominent Indian Journalist
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:13 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) Popular actress Hania Aamir is gaining widespread acclaim across the border for her exceptional performances in film and television.
Her growing popularity in India has led to a recent request from a renowned Indian journalist, known for interviewing Bollywood stars, who has expressed interest in interviewing the actress.
Hania Aamir, whose work is increasingly being admired in India, has captivated audiences with her performances, particularly in her latest drama serial “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.” The show has garnered significant viewership in India, contributing to the steady expansion of her fan base in the country.
Hania Aamir stars alongside Fahad Mustafa in “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,” a drama currently airing on a private television channel and trending at the top on YouTube.
The interest in Hania Aamir’s work was highlighted by a recent social media comment from Faridoon Shahryar, a well-known Indian journalist and internet personality.
His message, which has since gone viral, praised her acting in “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum” and included a request for an interview.
Shahryar, who frequently interviews Bollywood celebrities, addressed Hania Aamir directly, stating, “I want to interview you, please let me know how this can be made possible.”
While Hania Aamir has not yet responded to the request, her fans have been encouraging her to accept the interview offer.
