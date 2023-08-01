Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Lollywood actress is enjoying a vacation with friends in the foreign city and shared candid moments on Instagram, where she has a massive following of 8.7 million.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) Hania Aamir, the popular actress from Lollywood, is currently taking a short break in London.

The charming star was spotted in a chic denim skirt, taking a metro train ride and spending quality time in London’s Chinatown with her family and friends.

Her fans and social media users praised her as she knows how to keep them updated.

Aamir has recently appeared in various successful projects, including "Parde Mein Rehne Do," "Ishqiya," "Dil Ruba," "Mere Humsafar," "Sang-e-Mah," and the super-hit "Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha."