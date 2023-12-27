Open Menu

Hania Aamir’s Latest Photos Win Fans’ Heart

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2023 | 06:21 PM

The Janaan actress is in New York to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Lollywood star Hania Aamir’s latest pictures in New York on the eve of Christmas and New Year celebrations have gone viral on social media, triggering an interesting debate about her.

The Janaan actress can be seen in New York celebrating Christmas. She can be seen in Manhattan. She took to Instagram and shared the latest photos with her fans and the followers.

As the pictures went viral, the social media users gave mixed responses as some admired her while many others criticized her.

In the pictures, Hania could be seen enjoying her friends’ company. She also shared a post of a snowman decorated with lights.

The users criticized her for celebrating Christmas in New York and questioned her for her role there. While others supported her, saying that her act is tantamount to religious harmony. Hania, however, came under fire for allegedly using Israeli products.

