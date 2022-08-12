UrduPoint.com

Hania Aamir's Latest Picture Storms Into Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Hania Aamir's latest picture storms into social media

The actress has written caption, "all I hear is tall tales comin from little men,”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 12th, 2022) The latest picture gallery shared by Lollywood superstar Hania Aamir on Friday stormed into social media.

Taking to Instagram, The ‘Mere Humsafar’ star shared a new picture gallery of herself on the feed.

The actress wrote a phrase from Jack Harlow’s popular track ‘Churchill Downs’ as a caption for her two-picture gallery on Instagram, “all I hear is tall tales comin from little men.”

Hania Aamir who kept the look casual with flushed makeup and pulled back sleek hair.

The celeberties sported a black button-up top in the clicks with a choker.

Within few hours, the pictures garnered close to half a million likes within hours from her 5.

7 million followers. Countless fans wrote interesting comments on her post.

Besides it, ‘Mere Humsafar’ is one of the top trends on Twitter as well in the neighbouring country after the recent episode 32 which aired last night.

The episode has 6.6 million views and counting on the video platform YouTube.

‘Mere Humsafar‘, bwritten by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, has featured Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Hania Tara Nasir Saba Hameed Waseem Abbas YouTube Post From Top Million Instagram

Recent Stories

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship ..

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

2 hours ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

2 hours ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

5 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.