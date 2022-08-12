(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 12th, 2022) The latest picture gallery shared by Lollywood superstar Hania Aamir on Friday stormed into social media.

Taking to Instagram, The ‘Mere Humsafar’ star shared a new picture gallery of herself on the feed.

The actress wrote a phrase from Jack Harlow’s popular track ‘Churchill Downs’ as a caption for her two-picture gallery on Instagram, “all I hear is tall tales comin from little men.”

Hania Aamir who kept the look casual with flushed makeup and pulled back sleek hair.

The celeberties sported a black button-up top in the clicks with a choker.

Within few hours, the pictures garnered close to half a million likes within hours from her 5.

7 million followers. Countless fans wrote interesting comments on her post.

Besides it, ‘Mere Humsafar’ is one of the top trends on Twitter as well in the neighbouring country after the recent episode 32 which aired last night.

The episode has 6.6 million views and counting on the video platform YouTube.

‘Mere Humsafar‘, bwritten by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, has featured Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.