Hania Aamir’s Playful Response To Rakhi Sawant’s Dance Challenge Goes Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:39 PM
Indian reality star and actress Rakhi Sawant invites Pakistani actresses Hania Aamir, Deedar and Nargis to a dance competition during an interview
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) Pakistan’s renowned actress Hania Aamir on Tuesday responded to Indian actress Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge in a mischievous and playful manner, and her video is going viral.
Indian reality star and actress Rakhi Sawant had invited Pakistani actresses Hania Aamir, Deedar and Nargis to a dance competition during an interview.
In response to Rakhi Sawant’s challenge, Hania Aamir gave a delightful and cheeky reply on her Instagram account.
She posted a reel on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, where she is seen making a video using Rakhi Sawant’s challenge audio.
In the caption, Hania wrote, “Rakhi Ji, you are an icon!,”.
The fans are loving Hania Aamir’s playful take on the challenge, and the comment section is filled with the amusing reactions.
