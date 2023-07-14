Open Menu

Hania Aamir's Viiral Boxing Training Video Inspires Fans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 14, 2023 | 03:14 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2023) Popular actress Hania Aamir created a buzz on social media with a video showcasing her boxing training.

The talented star, known for her role in "Dil Ruba," engaged in an energetic session with her coach.

Hania Aamir enjoys immense popularity and has a massive fan following.

Her commitment to fitness is evident as she regularly indulges in various workouts such as yoga, boxing, weight training, and cardio exercises to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In the viral video, the Lollywood sensation can be seen giving her all in the boxing ring, accompanied by her dedicated trainer.

Despite appearing fatigued, Hania remained determined to push herself and shed those calories.

The actress's dedication to her fitness regime continues to inspire her fans and followers.

More Stories From Showbiz