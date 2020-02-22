UrduPoint.com
Hania Amir's Response On Asim Azhar's Victory Tweet

Chand Sahkeel 9 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:33 PM

Hania Amir and Asim Azhar are the cute young couple of Pakistan entertainment industry. They spend most of their time together, chilling and enjoying themselves

Both earned a lot of love and appreciation in their respective professions. PSL 2020 is at its peak. People get serious about the teams they are supporting. Like others, Hania and Asim are concerned about their teams.

Haina is with Peshawar Zalmi, while Asim is supporting Karachi Kings.

Today, Peshawar and Karachi were in front of each other on the cricket field. It was a lucky day for Karachi Kings, and they won by 10 runs.

Asim was happy and tweeted, "Haan gee Hania Amir, maana kay aapki Zalmi ki team achi hai leken Karachi ko easy nahi layna." Hania gave a befitting response to Asim Azhar, and we absolutely love it."Jee Asim Azhar, pashto main kehte hain Pakhtoon Melmestia, matlab ki mehmaan nawazi. Yeh jeet, hmari Peshawar Zalmi ki mehmaan nawazi ka tohfa samajh kai rakh lain."

