Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

The netizens have critized the actress as she posted a clip while doing exercise for fitness.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2022) Pakistani star actress and model Hania Aamir has drawn huge criticism on internet after she shared her workout video.

The star showed excellent performance in many famous projects including Titli, Visaal, Mujhe Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.

For being an absolute sweetheart, she is quite popular and is adored by the masses but this time she is facing a different response.

In the lastest video, the 25-year-old is seen having fun by showing off gains.

She dropped a story on Instagram giving an insight into the effort she puts in to maintain her physique.

Wearing a black top, the actress was doing crunches to tone abdominal muscles. The netizens, however, were unable to accept Hania's workout.

The social media users expressed their feelings by making harsh comments.

It is for the second time that she is under fire as previously she avoided social media for being trolled.