Hansal Mehta Extends Support To Shah Rukh Khan After Arrest Of Aryan Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:24 PM

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

The film director says that it is painful for a parent having o deal with a child getting into trouble.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Bollywood film director Hansal Mehta has also extended support to Shah Rukh after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case.

Taking to Twitter, Hansal Mehta said that it was painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble.

He had tweeted, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course,”.

He also tweeted, “It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk,”.

Pooja Bhatt, Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty had also extended their support to the senior actor. Salman Khan who is close friend of Shah Rukh Khan also visited him at his residence Mannat on Sunday night.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan Khan—the son of Shah Rukh Khan—after the drugs were found on the cruise he was on.

