Happy 2020 From Adnan Siddiqui

4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:46 PM

Happy 2020 From Adnan Siddiqui

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) New year's eve is one of the most celebrated day of the year. All the celebrities enjoyed the day with full happiness and energy with their family and friends.Many celebrities shared their throwback stories of 2019 and wished their fans a happy 2020.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star Adnan Siddiqui shared a video message for his fans to wish a blessed year ahead.Adnan Siddiqui said, "I did not wish last night because there is so much traffic on the phone. So, I decided to wish everyone today a happy new year, stay happy wherever you are. May Allah fulfill all your happiness, please stay happy."

More Stories From Showbiz

