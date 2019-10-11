UrduPoint.com
Harassment: Lahore High Court Rejects Meesha Shafi's Petition

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition, filed by singer Meesha Shafi against rejection of her review appeal of the Ombudsperson's orders in a harassment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition, filed by singer Meesha Shafi against rejection of her review appeal of the Ombudsperson's orders in a harassment case.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict on Friday, which had been reserved after hearing arguments of the parties on Oct 2.

Earlier, Advocate Hina Jillani, on behalf of Meesha Shafi, argued that Punjab Ombudsperson had earlier set aside Ms Shafi's complaint, wherein she made allegations of sexual harassment against singer and actor Ali Zafar, saying that she was never an employee of the alleged harasser.

She submitted that the Punjab Governor also dismissed the review appeal against the Ombudsperson's order.

She submitted that the Governor and the Ombudsperson rejected the complaint/ appeal without understanding the spirit of the law. She submitted that Meesha Shafi was harassed by Ali Zafar at a workplace.

However. Advocate Ali Sibtain Fazli on behalf of Ali Zafar, submitted that the complaint and appeal were rejected as per law. The Ombudsperson could hear cases regarding employee and the employer only, whereas Meesha was not an employee of Ali Zafar, he added.

