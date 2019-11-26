Hard Kaur beshes Modi-led Indian govt in new rap song Kashmir to Khalistan'

UrduPoint.com
MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Indian hip-hop artist Taran Kaur Dhillon, also known as Hard Kaur, has released a new rap song titled Kashmir to Khalistan' and dedicated it to the innocent people of occupied Kashmir and the Sikh minority living in India.According to details, the rapper has badly bashed Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led Indian government for genocide of Kashmiri people and abuses of Sikh community.Earlier, Hard Kaur had revealed that supporters of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were giving life threats to her for speaking against Indian government following Kashmir move.

Hard Kaur said that Indians were using abusive language and threatening to rape her.

"You are filthy people, extremely filthy," she continued.The singer said that she was self-made and no one helped her in her career. "I am the first female hip-hop artist from India," she stated."How dare the Indian government stop the 2020 referendum and call Sikh liberation group a terrorist organisation when the whole parliament at this time is full of RSS terrorists," she said.

