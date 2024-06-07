Open Menu

Hareem Farooq Names Her Favorite Cricketer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 04:02 PM

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

The actress who is still single has made this disclosure on a local TV.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 7th, 2024) Celebrated Pakistani actress and producer Hareem Farooq unveiled the name of her favorite national cricketer.

Blushing and smiling, Hareem revealed that her top choice is Babar Azam, with Naseem Shah as her second favorite.

She made this disclosure on a local tv.

Farooq discussed a variety of subjects including her career decisions and personal preferences.

She believes everyone has their own worries and doesn’t want to add to them. Her interest in the production side of filmmaking and the process behind the camera motivated her to take on this role.

When asked about her decision to become a producer, Farooq explained that she is a lenient producer who avoids burdening her staff and actors, preferring to handle the stress herself.

Related Topics

Pakistan Babar Azam Hareem Farooq TV Top

Recent Stories

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

16 hours ago
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

16 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

16 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

16 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

16 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

16 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

16 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz