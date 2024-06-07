Hareem Farooq Names Her Favorite Cricketer
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 04:02 PM
The actress who is still single has made this disclosure on a local TV.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 7th, 2024) Celebrated Pakistani actress and producer Hareem Farooq unveiled the name of her favorite national cricketer.
Blushing and smiling, Hareem revealed that her top choice is Babar Azam, with Naseem Shah as her second favorite.
She made this disclosure on a local tv.
Farooq discussed a variety of subjects including her career decisions and personal preferences.
She believes everyone has their own worries and doesn’t want to add to them. Her interest in the production side of filmmaking and the process behind the camera motivated her to take on this role.
When asked about her decision to become a producer, Farooq explained that she is a lenient producer who avoids burdening her staff and actors, preferring to handle the stress herself.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion1 day ago
-
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life on Insta4 days ago
-
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams6 days ago
-
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore6 days ago
-
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date8 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya9 days ago
-
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show10 days ago
-
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors11 days ago
-
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa13 days ago
-
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA13 days ago
-
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed14 days ago
-
Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch15 days ago