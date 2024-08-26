Hareem Farooq Reveals Childhood Dream Of Becoming Princes Like Lady Diana
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Actress says she also abandoned idea of becoming like Mother Teresa just because of sacrifices which seemed difficult to her
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq recently revealed that as a child, she believed she was part of a royal family and often dreamed of becoming a princess like Lady Diana.
Hareem Farooq made this disclosure during a recent appearance on a private tv morning show, where she was accompanied by Savera Nadeem and other cast members of the drama Bismil.
In response to a question during the show, Hareem shared that she had always been fascinated with the idea of becoming a princess like Lady Diana and would constantly ask her parents about her connection to the royal family.
She mentioned that after she outgrew the idea of becoming Lady Diana, she started thinking about becoming like the social leader Mother Teresa.
However, upon reflection, she realized that to follow in Mother Teresa’s footsteps, she would have to make many sacrifices and give up a lot, which seemed difficult to her, leading her to abandon that idea as well.
The actress said that she genuinely felt like she was part of royalty and was only interested in becoming a princess, but her parents would always discourage her from entertaining such dreams and quiet her down.
