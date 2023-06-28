Open Menu

Hareem Shah Asks Imran Khan To Stay Strong During Difficult Times

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2023 | 04:13 PM

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

The TikToker says that the change does not take too much time and hopes that the history again will revive itself.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2023) TikToker Hareem Shah has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to stay strong during these difficult times.

Taking to Twitter, Hareem Shah while addressing Imran Khan said, “The whole nation knows that you have already suffered during the Musharraf’s era. But, later, with the blessings of Almighty Allah, you became the prime minister,”.

She said, “Change does not take too much time. The history once again will revive itself,”.

A few days ago, she addressed a press conference at Lahore Press Club and expressed willingness to meet the PTI chairman at his residence in Zaman Park. She openly said that Imran Khan should be supported during these difficult times. Her remarks came at the moment when the PTI leaders, one after another, were leaving the party.

The exodus from the party started after May 9 riots in which the protesters attacked the military installations and martyred memorials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Riots Twitter May From Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

4 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

4 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

5 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

5 hours ago
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

6 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz