Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2023) TikToker Hareem Shah has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to stay strong during these difficult times.

Taking to Twitter, Hareem Shah while addressing Imran Khan said, “The whole nation knows that you have already suffered during the Musharraf’s era. But, later, with the blessings of Almighty Allah, you became the prime minister,”.

She said, “Change does not take too much time. The history once again will revive itself,”.

A few days ago, she addressed a press conference at Lahore Press Club and expressed willingness to meet the PTI chairman at his residence in Zaman Park. She openly said that Imran Khan should be supported during these difficult times. Her remarks came at the moment when the PTI leaders, one after another, were leaving the party.

The exodus from the party started after May 9 riots in which the protesters attacked the military installations and martyred memorials.