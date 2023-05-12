UrduPoint.com

Hareem Shah Asks Maryam Nawaz To Restore Internet In The Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Hareem Shah asks Maryam Nawaz to restore internet in the country

The TikToker says her patience is running thin due to suspension of the internet services.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2023) Famous TikToker Hareem Shah on Friday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz to get the internet services restored in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Hareem Shah wrote, “Maryam Bibi, please restore the internet services for God’s sake. My patience is running thin,”.

The TikToker is among the people who are affected by the government's ban on internet services for the last three days due to violent protests across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended mobile broadband services across the country on May 9 following protests that erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

The violent protests took place after arrest of Imran Khan as the protesters damaged the public and private properties in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, leading to the death of at least nine people.

