Hareem Shah Given Time Until April 18 To Join FIA Investigation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Hareem Shah given time until April 18 to join FIA investigation

The TikToker who is in the UK these days has been facing the case of money laundering.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday gave until April 18 TikToker Hareem Shah to join a money laundering investigation launched against her by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A SHC division bench warned that the court would withdraw its order that barred the FIA from arresting her if she failed to return to the country from Turkey and face the investigation.

The counsel of Hareem Shah submitted medical certificate before the court in Turkish language, saying that she was undergoing treatment in Turkey. He said she was advised bed rest. She said that she was unwell and could take 20 days to return to Pakistan.

Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, a member of the bench, directed the counsel to have the certificate translated into English and then submit it before the court for perusal.

The bench expressed annoyance over Hareem Shah’s objectionable remarks about the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Justice Kalhoro, “Foul language was used on social media,”. On it, the lawyer said his client had already apologised for her remarks.

The bench said the woman traveled from England to Turkey instead of returning home to face the probe.

“Tell us the final date when she will appear before the FIA?” the court asked the lawyer, to which the latter replied that she be granted one month’s time.

“We had ordered Hareem Shah to surrender, but she didn’t,” the court noted, adding, “She flouted the court order.” The court warned that she would be granted no more concession and the previous order would be withdrawn if she doesn’t appear before the FIA until April 18.

