Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi for standing with PTI chief

The TikToker says both the leaders set the latest examples of loyalty with their leader Imran Khan.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) TikToker Hareem Shah on Thursday lauded PTI leaders Ali Mohammad Khan and Shehryar Afridi for standing with party Chairman Imran Khan during the difficult times.

Taking to Twitter, the Tiktoker said, “All praises to Allah. Shehryar Afridi and Ali Mohammad Khan set the examples of loyalty.

Both the brave leaders deserve applause for standing by Imran Khan,”.

The reaction came after the former Minister of State was set free from the jail. His release is a big legal victory for the PTI against the ruling PDM government.

The PTI said that Ali Mohammad Khan spent 80 days, faced many cases during this time.