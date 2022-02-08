Hareem Shah says FIA making false allegations against her husband to take revenge

(@Abdulla99267510)

The TikToker says that FIA has failed to find any proof against her and now they started leveling allegations against her husband Bilal Shah.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2022) TikTok sensation Hareem shah has claimed that that Federal Investigation Agency wanted to take revenge against her by dragging her husband into a fake case and leveling false allegations against him.

The TitkToker said that nothing was found against her in the court.

Talking to a local private tv, Hareem Shah FIA tried to deport her from London and seize her bank accounts but in vain. She appreciated the court for delivering verdict in her favour.

She said that FIA now was targeting her husband Bilal Shah.

The Tiktoker said that her husband was an innocent man as he was not booked in any case ever and his record was much clear.

She went on to say that her husband was accused of extortion, drug trafficking and as an gangster despite the fact that he was never booked or wanted in any case.

She asked that how was that possible.

The TikToker said that it was Pakistan Army she only respected and pleaded with the army for her help in the matter.

Hareem said that both FIA and special branch had lost their worth.

She said that there were countless cases of extortion, corruption and other crimes in police departments, especially among officers sitting on positions of authority.

She revealed that her husband has always been a car lover and does business of importing cars from abroad. She also revealed that her husband was investigated over purchasing a new apartment in Karachi and about the ones he owns. The Tiktoker said that she would provide all evidence about her property to the FBR.