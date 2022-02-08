UrduPoint.com

Hareem Shah Says FIA Making False Allegations Against Her Husband To Take Revenge

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Hareem Shah says FIA making false allegations against her husband to take revenge

The TikToker says that FIA has failed to find any proof against her and now they started leveling allegations against her husband Bilal Shah.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2022) TikTok sensation Hareem shah has claimed that that Federal Investigation Agency wanted to take revenge against her by dragging her husband into a fake case and leveling false allegations against him.

The TitkToker said that nothing was found against her in the court.

Talking to a local private tv, Hareem Shah FIA tried to deport her from London and seize her bank accounts but in vain. She appreciated the court for delivering verdict in her favour.

She said that FIA now was targeting her husband Bilal Shah.

The Tiktoker said that her husband was an innocent man as he was not booked in any case ever and his record was much clear.

She went on to say that her husband was accused of extortion, drug trafficking and as an gangster despite the fact that he was never booked or wanted in any case.

She asked that how was that possible.

The TikToker said that it was Pakistan Army she only respected and pleaded with the army for her help in the matter.

Hareem said that both FIA and special branch had lost their worth.

She said that there were countless cases of extortion, corruption and other crimes in police departments, especially among officers sitting on positions of authority.

She revealed that her husband has always been a car lover and does business of importing cars from abroad. She also revealed that her husband was investigated over purchasing a new apartment in Karachi and about the ones he owns. The Tiktoker said that she would provide all evidence about her property to the FBR.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption Army Police Business Car Bank London Man Federal Investigation Agency FBR TV All From Court Love Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

Climate change threatens Hadrian's Wall treasures ..

Climate change threatens Hadrian's Wall treasures in England

21 seconds ago
 S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track ..

S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track 'injustice'

23 seconds ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met offi ..

Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met office

24 seconds ago
 Ukraine Fulfilled Its Donbas Resolution Pledges Ad ..

Ukraine Fulfilled Its Donbas Resolution Pledges Adopted at 2019 Paris Talks - Dm ..

26 seconds ago
 Australia PM apologises for abuse, bullying in par ..

Australia PM apologises for abuse, bullying in parliament

28 seconds ago
 Chen smashes Hanyu world record to fire first shot ..

Chen smashes Hanyu world record to fire first shot in Beijing

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>