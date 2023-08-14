Open Menu

Hareem Shah Sets Bold Goal: $100b Foreign Reserves As Interim FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2023 | 03:09 PM

The TikTokker says she is confident in elevating the nation's foreign reserves from $8 billion to an impressive $100 billion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) Prominent TikTok sensation, Hareem Shah, has declared her ambitious intention to bolster Pakistan's foreign reserves, currently at $8 billion, to a staggering $100 billion during her hypothetical tenure as the nation's interim foreign minister. Shah conveyed this assertion via X, formerly known as Twitter, accompanied by a self-portrait.

In her post, she stated, "Should I assume the role of Pakistan's caretaker foreign minister for a mere six months, I am confident in elevating the nation's foreign reserves from $8 billion to an impressive $100 billion."

While some denizens of social media treated Shah's proclamation with levity, others endorsed the feasibility of her audacious proposition.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recently revealed an augmentation in its reserves, breaching the $8 billion threshold after a nine-month hiatus.

This upturn was a consequence of financial inflows from diverse sources including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia. A statement from SBP confirmed that Pakistan's liquid foreign reserves aggregated to $14.06 billion by the week concluding on July 14.

Shah's proclamation ensued following the dissolution of the National Assembly and the subsequent appointment of Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as the interim Prime Minister. The consensus-driven decision materialized between outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz. Subsequently, President Dr Arif Alvi endorsed their recommendation.

Senator Kakar, who presently heads the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), is highly esteemed for his intellectual acumen. He holds a Master's degree in Political Science and Sociology, a product of the distinguished University of Balochistan.

