Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

The TikToker has also expressed gratitude for her lawyer Munir Ahmed Khan for pursuing her case in her absence.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) Hareem Shah who is known for TikTok videos has expressed her gratitude for the Sindh High Court for restraining the Federal Investigation Ageny from taking action against her in an alleged money laundering case.

Taking to Instagram, Hareem Shah shared a video message in which she thanked the Sindh High Court and her lawyer Munir Ahmed Khan for following her case against the agency.

She said, “ I want to say thanks to my legal advisor Munir Khan in this case against FIA,”. She said that he did all this when she was absent.

Hareem Shah is in London these days.

In her message, she said, “she came to know about her case through the media reports as she is not in Pakistan these days,”. She also pointed out that she did not get any notice from the FIA for being out of the country.

She went on to say, “I also want to share information with the media that if you need any kind of information regarding the money laundering case you may contact Munir Khan as he is my counsel and spokesperson too,” she said that he is in the better position to respond to the media questions.