Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

The TikTok star shares an image of the Pakistani cricket sensation on her social media, coupled with a request for his contact details.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th,2023) Hareem Shah, a prominent Pakistani TikTok personality, has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts as she expressed her eagerness to establish communication with the celebrated cricketer Naseem Shah.

"Dear all, would anyone be kind enough to provide me with Naseem Shah's contact information? I have an important matter to discuss," Hareem Shah wrote alongside the photograph of Naseem Shah adorned in the iconic green cricket jersey.

Naseem Shah's recent standout performance against Afghanistan appears to have sparked Hareem's interest, aligning her with the legions of fans who admire the young cricketer's prowess.

In an intense match on Thursday, Pakistan's lower-order batsmen exhibited remarkable composure to secure a thrilling victory over Afghanistan during the second one-day international match held in Sri Lanka.

Naseem Shah, positioned at the number 10 batting slot, exhibited an unwavering stance, remaining unbeaten with a composed score of 10 runs. In a dramatic turn of events, he secured Pakistan's win by striking a boundary off the penultimate delivery bowled by seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi. This crucial triumph propelled Pakistan to a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the climactic final over, with Pakistan needing 11 runs for victory, Farooqi executed a smart run-out against Shadab at the non-striker's end, capitalizing on Shadab's movement out of the crease before the ball was bowled. However, it was Naseem Shah, alongside the last batsman Haris Rauf, who showcased extraordinary poise and determination, dashing Afghanistan's aspirations of achieving their maiden victory over Pakistan in a one-day international encounter.