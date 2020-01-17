Hareem Shah’s video song goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak appeared in video song—titled “Nakhray Baaz”

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) TikTok Star Hareem Shah’s first video song “Nakhray Baaz” has gone viral.

Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak both appeared in the video song. Though, they were not singing directly excepting of “uttering” few words: Nakhray---Nakhray baaz---Munda Nakhray Bazzar”. Aash Chughtai –the young man who whose identity was not yet clear performed a leading role in the video of the song.

Taking to Twitter, Hareem Shah her song with her fans and followers saying that she was hopeful that her first song would liked.

A day before—Sandal Khattak—the close buddy of Hareem Shah approached sessions court against Federal Investigation Agency for initiating investigation over her TikTok videos. She said she was citizen of Pakistan and was not involved in any criminal activity. She asked the court to stop the FIA from harassing her. The court accepted her plea and issued notices to the FIA to submit reply.