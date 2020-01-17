UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hareem Shah’s Video Song Goes Viral

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:41 PM

Hareem Shah’s video song goes viral

Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak  appeared in video song—titled “Nakhray Baaz”

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) TikTok Star Hareem Shah’s first video song “Nakhray Baaz” has gone viral.

Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak both appeared in the video song. Though, they were not singing directly excepting of “uttering” few words: Nakhray---Nakhray baaz---Munda Nakhray Bazzar”. Aash Chughtai –the young man who whose identity was not yet clear performed a leading role in the video of the song.

Taking to Twitter, Hareem Shah her song with her fans and followers saying that she was hopeful that her first song would liked.

A day before—Sandal Khattak—the close buddy of Hareem Shah approached sessions court against Federal Investigation Agency for initiating investigation over her TikTok videos. She said she was citizen of Pakistan and was not involved in any criminal activity. She asked the court to stop the FIA from harassing her. The court accepted her plea and issued notices to the FIA to submit reply.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Young Man Federal Investigation Agency Criminals From Court Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

Russia's Former Prime Minister Medvedev Says Gov't ..

10 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Praises Alliance's Adaptabi ..

10 minutes ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Proud of Praise for Ruptly's Un ..

11 minutes ago

PM's decision to provide 129 thousand people laude ..

22 minutes ago

Putin to Attend Talks on Libya in Berlin on Januar ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's Agricultural Export Exceeds $25Bln in 201 ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.