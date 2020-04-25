Haroon’s new song “Dhundoonga” receives over millions of hits on social media

(@fidahassanain)

Haroon Rashid says “Dhundoonga” was ready there for some years but he could not release it due to his tough schedule. However, his stay at home due to the lockdown has pushed him to put it on social media for the fans.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Haroon Rashid’s solo music video “Dhundoonga”, after an interval of a decade, left hundreds of fans mesmerizing on social media here on Saturday.

The singer was much excited after overwhelming response as it received over one million hits on Facebook on the very first day of its release.

The song written by Sabir Zafar was directed by Uzair Zaheer Khan, with thrilling voice of Haroon Rashid made waves on social media.

Talking to reporters, Haroon said that he just did it and there was an incredible response.

“It’s amazing as it received huge response on the very first day of its release,” said Haroon Rashid, adding that he got so much love from the music listeners which he had not expected.

“I’m glad and thankful to everyone of you for your lovely comments and kind support,” said the singer.

Sharing his experience about his new song, he said that Dhunoonga was composed some years ago and the animated video was planned, with original feelings while the shots were made on the green screen. Director did very hard work to add effects.

“We made it here in Pakistan, I think the first one,” said Haroon. When asked about such a long interval of a decade, he said that he was busy with some other project as the music video was done some years ago.

“I remained busy with Burka Avenger project but this music video was ready at that time. I just couldn’t launch it because of my busy schedule,” said the star.

“I just gave it up and ended up the idea of releasing this song at some stage,” he further said.

Haroon said: “Luckily, my brother reminded me of this great song when I was sitting at home due to the lockdown and he asked why don’t you release that beautiful song for your fans, so I did it,”. The star said that he realized that releasing this song would delight the people getting bored at home due to the lockdown amid fears of Coronavirus.

Answering to a question about his connection with the art, he explained that he was working on different projects brought to him by many people.

“I just pursue crazy ideas brought to me by the people and it is that very relation,” said the singer, adding that he was working on many projects. He said music was his first love, so he produced what he loved.

“I just what I love and I take time for the music,” he went on to say, adding that he also loved writing songs.

“You know—I never gave up writing songs all these times,” he said. He said he handled himself this new project as no other band and sponsor was involved in it.

“I started, completed and launched it,” said Haroon, adding that and it was all alone.

He said social media was the only platform now as no other platform was there for promotion of the music industry. He said he used social media for launch of his new song and never even thought to give it to tv channels.