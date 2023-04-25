UrduPoint.com

Harry Belafonte, Pioneering Performer And Activist, Dies At 96

Chand Sahkeel Published April 25, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Harry Belafonte, pioneering performer and activist, dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, the superstar entertainer who introduced a Caribbean flair to mainstream US music and became well known for his deep personal investment in civil rights, died Tuesday in Manhattan, his publicist said. He was 96

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Harry Belafonte, the superstar entertainer who introduced a Caribbean flair to mainstream US music and became well known for his deep personal investment in civil rights, died Tuesday in Manhattan, his publicist said. He was 96.

The barrier-breaking artist-activist died of congestive heart failure at his New York home, according to the publicist's statement.

Born in Harlem to a Jamaican mother and a father from the French territory of Martinique, the calypso singer and actor spent part of his childhood in Jamaica before returning to New York -- a binational upbringing that shaped his musical and political outlooks, and saw him campaign tirelessly for racial equality.

Belafonte's calypso, the genre of Caribbean music that drew from West African and French influences, saw him skyrocket to fame in the midst of post-World War II prosperity and suburbanization.

His third album, entitled simply "Calypso" and released in 1956, became the first LP to sell more than one million copies in the United States.

The album featured what became Belafonte's signature song, "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)." Based on a Jamaican folk tune, Belafonte sings with a Caribbean accent, "Stack banana 'til de morning come / Daylight come and we wan go home." Belafonte scoffed at suggestions that the song was simply feel-good dance music, calling the track a rebellious take on workers who were demanding fair wages.

Even in his early career, Belafonte did not shy away from controversy.

He starred in the 1957 film "Island in the Sun" as an upwardly mobile Black politician on a fictional island who becomes involved with a woman from the white elite, in one of Hollywood's earliest depictions of interracial romance.

In 1954, he became the first African American man to win a Tony Award, for his role in the Broadway musical "John Murray Anderson's Almanac."Six years later, he became the first African American to win an Emmy Award for "Tonight with Belafonte," his musical television program. He also won three Grammys.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Mobile Died Man Manhattan Anderson New York Jamaica United States Women TV From Million

Recent Stories

EU Welcomes Peace Talks Between Ethiopian Governme ..

EU Welcomes Peace Talks Between Ethiopian Government, Oromo Liberation Army

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ask to submit budget 2023-24 ..

7 minutes ago
 US new home sales rise in March to highest level i ..

US new home sales rise in March to highest level in a year

10 minutes ago
 Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

7 minutes ago
 Middle East Quartet Victim of US, EU One-Sided Des ..

Middle East Quartet Victim of US, EU One-Sided Destructive Actions - Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 PPP capable of taking country out of crisis: Ali H ..

PPP capable of taking country out of crisis: Ali Hasan Zehri

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.