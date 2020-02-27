Harry Styles fan collapses to the ground after he did THIS for her: Find out

Harry Styles stunned a fan after he gave her VIP tickets to his concert, causing her to flip and fall to the ground.It all happened when the British singer performed outside in the rain and spotted his number one fan amidst the roaring crowd

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Harry Styles stunned a fan after he gave her VIP tickets to his concert, causing her to flip and fall to the ground.It all happened when the British singer performed outside in the rain and spotted his number one fan amidst the roaring crowd.

The 26-year-old singer noticed the girl crying from afar and after he was done with the sound check, asked television host Carson Daly to go over to the fan and present her the VIP tickets.Carson went up to the girl, whose name is Mary, and told her that Harry had noticed her crying.Mary replied by screaming, "Hi Harry, I was crying!""Mary, Harry noticed you were crying.

He's going on tour this summer and he'd like to give you VIP tickets," the host said as Mary flipped out in shock and fell to the ground."Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I love you!" she screamed as Harry grinned from the stage.