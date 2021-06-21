UrduPoint.com
Has Armeena Khan Started Driving Rikshaw?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:02 PM

The Lollywood Star has shared her stunning photo on the driving seat of a rikshaw which she calls "Tuk Tuk".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan has shared her new picture in which she is seen on driving seat of a rikshaw.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote a caption, " Presenting the “Tuk Tuk”, I’ve changed careers. Winking face with tongue,".

Armeena Khan often comes with unique ideas and inspring messages for her fans on social media.

