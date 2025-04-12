Open Menu

Has Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora Found New Love After Arjun Kapoor?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 06:36 PM

Has Bollywood actress Malaika Arora found new love after Arjun Kapoor?

Rumours go viral on social media regarding interaction between Malaiak Arora and Sri Lankan Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara at Guwahati Cricket Stadium

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) Bollywood actress and dancer Malaika Arora has found love again after ending her marriage and parting ways with Arjun Kapoor.

Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor remained in relationship for a long period of eight years.

According to the Indian media, the actress was recently spotted with Kumar Sangakkara at the Guwahati cricket Stadium during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, where she was seen chatting in a cheerful mood with a Sri Lankan cricketer.

The friendly interaction between both sparked rumors of a budding romance, especially after several of their photos from the event surfaced online.

Neither Malaika Arora nor the cricketer has responded to the circulating rumors, which has only intensified the speculation.

However, the sources close to Malaika Arora told Indina media that the dating rumors are wrong and that there is no truth to the reports linking her with Kumar Sangakkara.

An insider clarified that just because two people meet or sit together does not necessarily mean they’re dating.

Kumar Sangakkara is the Director of Cricket for the Rajasthan Royals and was present at the match in that official capacity.

It was simply a coincidence that he was seated next to Malaika, and the two were introduced by the event’s organizers which led to a brief and formal exchange.

