Haseena Moin Passes Away

Haseena Moin passes away

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2021) Renowned scriptwriter, playwright and dramatist Haseena Moin passed away in Karachi today (Friday).

She was 79.

Haseena Moin wrote several plays for stage, radio and television and some of those got very popular among the people.

She was awarded the Pride of Performance award.

Her best tv dramas include Dhoop Kinary, Ankhai, Tanhaiyan, Ahat, Ansoo and many more.

The funeral prayer of Haseena Moin will be offered after Asr Namaz at Masjid Farooq-e-Azam Block K, North Nazimabad Karachi today.

Her fans have expressed her demise a big loss to art and literature. She had fans from different walks of life including the political leaders.

Andleeb Abbas,the PTI leader, termed her death an irreparable loss and paid her tribute for great services.

