Heart Throbbing Qawali Night To Be Held On Jan 11

Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:38 PM

Heart throbbing Qawali Night to be held on Jan 11

In the memory of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, BEC Olympiad has arranged a Qawali Night on January 11

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :In the memory of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, BEC Olympiad has arranged a Qawali Night on January 11.

The heart throbbing Qawali Night was aimed to pay homage to services of Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan in field of music.

An organizer of the event said that they were featuring amazing Qawal Babr Khan to enthrall the audience with traditional Sufi devotional music.

He said that tickets will be available on spot and booked tickets will be given precedence over tickets purchased on the spot.

