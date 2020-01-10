Heart throbbing Qawali Night tomorrow

(@Aneesah05582539)

In the memory of legend classical qawali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, BEC Olympiad' 20 has arranged a Qawali Night on January 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :In the memory of legend classical qawali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, BEC Olympiad' 20 has arranged a Qawali Night on January 11.

The heart throbbing Qawali Night was aimed to pay homage to services of Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan in field of music.

An organizer of the event said that they were featuring amazing Qawal Babar Khan to enthrall the audience with traditional Sufi devotional music.

He said that tickets will be available on spot and booked tickets will be given precedence over tickets purchased on the spot.