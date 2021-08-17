Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Indian actress who had shot one of the most famous songs of her career, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho says that there was no problem at all and it was a well-managed trip to Afghanistan.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th , 2021) Veteran Indian actor Hema Malini on Tuesday recalled her 'peaceful' visit to Afghanistan back in 1975.

Malini said that her experience with the beautiful city of Kabul was sans chaos and fear.

She said, "The Kabul I knew was so beautiful and my experience there was very nice," she told a leading daily. "We had landed at Kabul Airport, which was at the time as small as the Mumbai airport, and we stayed at a hotel nearby. But eventually, we travelled to locations like Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir for our shooting and while returning back we would see these men with these long kurtas and beards, who looked like Talibanis. At that time Russians were also a force in the Afghanistan,".

She also shot one of the most famous songs of her career, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho, in Afghanistan.

The actress recalled that there was no problem at that time; it was very peaceful and Feroz Khan had managed the whole trip. She said that it was a very well organized shooting. She also said that her father had accompanied them to the shoot and when they were passing through Khyber Pass they were all hungry so they stopped at a dhaba.

The actress said, "Because we were vegetarians, we bought rotis and ate them with onions. Again, I remember seeing similar looking men. They looked very scary but, I think most of them were those kabuliwallahs,".

Keeping in view the present situation of Afghanistan, she expressed her pain for the civilians and country’s future.