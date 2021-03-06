UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hema Malini Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

The Bollywood Star has shared her picture while supporting vaccination drive and receiving the same vaccine in fight against COVID-19.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini received Coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Bollywood star Hema Malik shared her picture while receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

She wrote: “I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital,”.

Earlier, she also supported the vaccination campaign by showing victory thumb. In one picture she was wearing face mask and in other picture she was without mask.

Number of prominent leaders including Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Hassan and Satish Shah had already received vaccination shots.

Many people, however, are still reluctant to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Bollywood Twitter Saif Ali Khan Hema Malini Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IESCO assures full cooperation to traders for reso ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Hazara University sets up Press and Publication Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Man kills sister over marriage issue in faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Woman falls in well; dies in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined in GUJRANWALA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.