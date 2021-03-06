Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

(@fidahassanain)

The Bollywood Star has shared her picture while supporting vaccination drive and receiving the same vaccine in fight against COVID-19.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini received Coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Bollywood star Hema Malik shared her picture while receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

She wrote: “I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital,”.

Earlier, she also supported the vaccination campaign by showing victory thumb. In one picture she was wearing face mask and in other picture she was without mask.

Number of prominent leaders including Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Hassan and Satish Shah had already received vaccination shots.

Many people, however, are still reluctant to receive COVID-19 vaccine.