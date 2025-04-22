- Home
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems And Jewelry Show: A Celebration Of Heritage, Craftsmanship, And Export Potential
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 12:56 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Apr, 2025) In a landmark addition to the Health Engineering and Mineral Show (HEMS 2025), organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Ministry ofCommerce, an exclusive Gems and Jewelry Showtook place on April 17, 2025,in Lahore. This was the first time a jewelry showcase of this scale washeld in Pakistan, bringing national talent and heritage to the forefront on a global platform.
This prestigious event spotlighted the country’s exceptional legacy in gemstonemining and fine jewelry design, offering a curated runway experience where models walked the ramp wearing statement creations by some of Pakistan’s most celebrated jewelry designers. The show featuredB2B collaborations between jewelry brands and top fashion designers, includingWaseem jewelers with House of HSY,Almasjewelers with Munib Nawaz, Heritagejewelers with ZonyaAnwaar,DivineJewelers with Blockestry,PIFD jewelry design and gemological science department withLulusar,Angeline Art Line with textile 82,SonicaJewelers, withKuki conceptandGold by Reama Malikwith Nilofer shahid . Each collection highlighted the richness of indigenous gemstones and the intricate artistry of local craftsmanship, from hand-cut emeralds and rubies to contemporary goldwork inspired by centuries-old design traditions.
Though presented as a standalone event, the Gems and Jewelry Show was deeply embedded within the broader vision of HEMS 2025, which aims to amplify and export Pakistan’s diverse creative and industrial strengths.
It serves not only as a celebration of aesthetic excellence but also a strategic initiative to elevate Pakistan’s profile in the global luxury goods and fashion industries.
The event which was attended by international buyers, trade representatives, and fashion media, was successfully managed by Takellevents&Pr ,theshow direction was handled by senior designer Rizwan beyg ,hair and makeup was provided by Nabila’s and N-gents, stylist for the event was Ehtasham Ansari and the PR for the event was organised by Connect PRand marketing .Gems and jewelry show was a perfect initiative that offered local designers and artisans a valuable opportunity to build direct relationships with global markets. For many, this platform marked the beginning of long-term export partnerships and cross-border collaborations.
Pakistan’s Gems and Jewelry sector has long been known for its quality, affordability, and craftsmanship, yet it remains underrepresented on the global stage. The HEMS Gems and Jewelry Show aimed to shift that narrative, positioning Pakistan not only as a source of raw materials but also as a destination for refined luxury and creative innovation. The event was set to establish a new benchmark for future industry showcasing, placing Pakistan firmly on the map for international fashion and fine jewelry connoisseurs.
