Here's How Pakistani Celebs Wished Their Fathers On Father’s Day

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 23 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:50 AM

Pakistani celebs expressed their love for their fathers on the occasion. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Like other parts of the world, International Father's Day was celebrated in Pakistan to pay tribute to the unconditional love and support he provides to the whole family especially his children.

Father's Day is celebrated annually around the globe. Honoring dads on this special occasion has long been a tradition passed down generations.

Every year on June 16, Father's Day is observed to honor these men and pay tribute to their courage in addition to promoting responsible fatherhood.

Children make special efforts for their fathers on this day while giving them gifts, planning a party or spending quality time with them.

Pakistani celebs also expressed their love for their fathers on the occasion.

Here's what they said:

Mahira Khan

Mawra Hocane

Ali Rehman Khan

Mehreen Syed

Asad Siddiqui

Momal Sheikh

Asim Azhar

Father's Day is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly on the third Sunday of June and also in July, August, March, and May.

For instance it is celebrated in Denmark on June 5; Australia and Belgium on the second Sunday of June; Lithuania and Switzerland on First Sunday of June.

The idea for creating a day for children to honor their fathers began in Spokane Washington.

A woman by the name of Sonora Smart Dodd thought of the idea for Father's Day while listening to a Mother's Day sermon in 1909.

