(@Aneesah05582539)

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Kabir Singh, along with the co-star Kiara Advani

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Shahid Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Kabir Singh, along with the co-star Kiara Advani. The actor, who is known for being cautious while speaking to the media or at any event, is spilling beans whilst promoting the film.Before getting married to Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's name was attached to almost all his co-actors.

However, things changed after the marriage. In fact, he even attended his Kaminey co-star Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception. Chopra tied the knot to Nick Jonas in December 2018. Shahid attended the Mumbai wedding reception with his better-half Mira Rajput.In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor spoke why he attended Priyanka's wedding and not Kareena Kapoor's marriage to Saif Ali Khan.

The Jab We Met actor said, "About Kareena, I don't remember, it was a while ago. I don't think I was invited."The 38-year-old actor also spoke about the films he regrets not doing.

Shahid was offered Rang De Basanti and couldn't do it due to certain reasons.

Speaking about it, he said, "I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I'd cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn't make time for it".He was also asked about the film, he regrets doing it.

To which, he mentioned Shandaar with Alia Bhatt. "Even I was confused when I saw the film," said Shahid Kapoor.Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience in Kabir Singh.

While Shahid plays a self-destructive alcoholic, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. Recreating the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy that sees its protagonist become aggressive and an alcoholic after a failed romance, Kapoor finds himself battling the same questions on chauvinism that plagued the original film.

In an interview with mid-day, Shahid asked, "Isn't it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic?"