Hidayat Ullah, Legendary Pashto Singer Passes Away

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:03 PM

Pride of Performance winner and legendary Pashto singer, Hidayat Ullah left for the eternal abode here Saturday leaving behind a brimming legacy of famous songs that are unimaginable to forget. He was 79

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Pride of Performance winner and legendary Pashto singer, Hidayat Ullah left for the eternal abode here Saturday leaving behind a brimming legacy of famous songs that are unimaginable to forget. He was 79.

Rose to fame by singing songs like 'Yama Da Truck Driver' in film Urbal and Nishta De Manzil Zama' and as a playback singer in some songs of the first Pashto film Yusuf Khan Sher Bano, he became a celebrated artist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the then North West Frontier Province and also become a household singer across Durand Line in neighboring Afghanistan.

Born in 1940, late Hidayatullah started singing for early Pashto films in 1970s. He also sung many famous songs in Hindko and Punjabi languages. He also visited Afghanistan on invitations of Late Zahir Shah. He also served in KP Agriculture Department. Provincial government also twice gave 'Living Human Treasure' certificate to him for his contributions.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral village Dag Behsud Pabbi, District Nowshera.

