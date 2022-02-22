Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Bollywood actress who had left the showbiz industry due to religion has expressed disappointment over hijab row.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim is disappointed over hijab row.

Zaira who had left showbiz industry due to religion has said that hijab is not a choice but an obligation in islam.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It’s often either a construct of convenience or ignorance. Hijab isn’t a choice but an obligation in Islam. Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to.”

"I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment,” she said.

She also said, "Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice."

"Attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticizing them while they’re imprisoned in what you’ve constructed,” she added.